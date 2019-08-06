Willingdon Wealth Management Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Position; First Community (FCCO)’s Sentiment Is 1.92

First Community Corp (FCCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.09, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 25 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 13 reduced and sold stakes in First Community Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 3.61 million shares, down from 3.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Community Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 20 New Position: 5.

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 158.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired 54,675 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 89,179 shares with $16.94 million value, up from 34,504 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $889.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $196.84. About 26.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $143.39 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 13.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.39% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation for 313,782 shares. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 262,482 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Co Inc has 0.17% invested in the company for 92,096 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $14,792 activity.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 1,142 shares traded. First Community Corporation (FCCO) has declined 22.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego

More notable recent First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Community (FCCO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Community Corporation (FCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Gained 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FCCO’s profit will be $2.70 million for 13.26 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by First Community Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 28. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $20200 target.

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 18,580 shares to 646 valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 20 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.