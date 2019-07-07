Willingdon Wealth Management Lifted Fedex (FDX) Stake; Credit Agricole S A Has Decreased Its Best Buy (BBY) Stake

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 86.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired 9,160 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 19,754 shares with $3.58 million value, up from 10,594 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $42.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 957,793 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025

Credit Agricole S A decreased Best Buy Inc (BBY) stake by 34.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 23,012 shares as Best Buy Inc (BBY)’s stock rose 14.07%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 43,415 shares with $3.08M value, down from 66,427 last quarter. Best Buy Inc now has $19.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 1.20M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Best Buy severs ties with Huawei on security concerns – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS [24]7.AI INCIDENT MAY HAVE COMPROMISED CUSTOMERS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Best Buy sales surge but outlook a concern; 05/04/2018 – BBY: ONLY SMALL FRACTION OF ONLINE CUSTOMERS COULD BE AFFECTED; 04/05/2018 – BEST BUY PLANS FY CAPITAL SPENDING $850M-$900M: HOLDER LETTER; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC SAYS 5-YR FACILITY AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWINGS UP TO $1.25 BLN & TERMINATES IN APRIL 2023 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO STOP ORDERS FROM HUAWEI: CNET; 06/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO – FOLLOWING SALES ANTICIPATED UNDER PLAN, CEO JOLY WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN ABOUT 90 PCT OF HIS CURRENT HOLDINGS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Benefits From Strong Consumer Confidence

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 36 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of FDX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 26. Loop Capital Markets maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Fidelity (FTEC) stake by 14,419 shares to 23 valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 55,034 shares and now owns 1,103 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 1,777 shares. 4,425 were accumulated by Levin Capital Strategies Lp. Roundview Limited Company holds 20,342 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Focused Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.61% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Trellus Co Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,200 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.12% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,948 shares. Natixis has invested 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. D E Shaw reported 0.22% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wespac accumulated 1,126 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 12,700 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 14,587 are owned by Veritable Limited Partnership.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Outlook For IMO2020; Convoy, Retention And The Last-Mile – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Amazon’s In-House Delivery Network Might Have Problems With Late Deliveries – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What To Make Of FedEx’s Disappointing Dividend News – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity. MERINO JOHN L had sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best Buy’s Dividend Is Enough – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Best Buy Stock Popped 5% This Morning – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy Is Not A Best Buy Anymore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A increased Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 1,100 shares to 7,530 valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 40,425 shares and now owns 60,425 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Best Buy Co had 19 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $77 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. CFRA downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BBY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $90 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report.