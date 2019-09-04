Willingdon Wealth Management Increases Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW); Vocera Communications (VCRA) Shares Declined While Cortina Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $737,149

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,995 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 4,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $527.18. About 311,110 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 23,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 167,994 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, down from 191,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $692.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 699,446 shares traded or 69.15% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA); 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43, REV VIEW $180.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 0% or 30,343 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 9,680 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Company owns 18,071 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 4,163 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,670 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And holds 11,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.03% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) or 12,414 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 90,468 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 678,943 shares. Friess Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 11,662 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 155,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Vocera Enhances the Mobile Communication Experience with New Vocera Vina Smartphone App – Financial Post” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Imprivata and Vocera Partner to Advance Mobility in Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vocera Communications, Inc.’s (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera -3.6% as revenues drop by double digits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 58,600 shares to 630,672 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 110,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FNCL) by 9,118 shares to 11,149 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,122 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.14% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 25,139 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 1.18% or 965,987 shares. Meridian Mngmt has 1.41% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Com accumulated 552 shares. Ativo Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.57% stake. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.5% or 195,445 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Clearbridge Invests Limited Co invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Calamos Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 14,618 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 12,097 shares. Bath Savings has 4,187 shares. Arrow Fin holds 0.43% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 4,345 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 5.62% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 34,457 were reported by Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Com.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.