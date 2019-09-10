Willingdon Wealth Management Holds Stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF); Parametrica Management LTD Has Lowered Its Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Holding as Valuation Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 44.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 6,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 20,195 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 14,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.93. About 1.53M shares traded or 38.23% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 7,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 6,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 352,351 shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 55,034 shares to 1,103 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,453 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 6,425 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation stated it has 1,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 21,063 shares. Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd Liability invested in 0.69% or 13,175 shares. Cypress Group holds 5,310 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hendley has invested 1.69% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Guyasuta Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 697 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 192,465 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 12,500 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 20,195 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 3.46 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 25,348 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 28,616 shares. The Oregon-based Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Analysts await Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. GBCI’s profit will be $52.54M for 16.63 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Services holds 176 shares. Moody Bancshares Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 39 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.02% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Waddell & Reed Financial Inc invested in 478,017 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 39,983 shares. Loudon Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 173,371 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 25,686 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 40,712 shares. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Amg Trust Fincl Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 9,164 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 1.22 million shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 22,484 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) or 3,767 shares.