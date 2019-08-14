Willingdon Wealth Management Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) Upped by $1.99 Million; Dafna Capital Management Has Cut Its Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holding as Share Value Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 28,101 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 19,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $8.11 during the last trading session, reaching $268.15. About 1.62M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 34,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 417,570 shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 214,468 shares to 400,294 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 18,423 shares to 160 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) (NYSE:MPC) by 19,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,575 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.