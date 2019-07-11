Willingdon Wealth Management Holding in Asml Holding N V (ASML) Trimmed as Stock Rose; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Upped Position in 58 Com (WUBA) by $1.32 Million as Valuation Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 99.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 17,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 17,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.12. About 960,291 shares traded or 57.87% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 1.01 million shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 33.13% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.63 per share. ASML’s profit will be $452.62 million for 47.73 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.