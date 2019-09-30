Willingdon Wealth Management Has Upped Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined; Nottingham Advisors Has Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $364,448 as Share Value Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 1,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28 million, up from 2,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $8.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1734.08. About 1.56M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,778 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 11,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 1.15M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Mgmt Lc owns 0.16% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9,398 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc holds 1.42M shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 33,599 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks owns 14,495 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stratos Wealth holds 0.01% or 10,481 shares. New York-based Qs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fil Limited holds 42,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 57,452 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Chilton Inv Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 40,096 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 91,101 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc reported 0% stake.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $595.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 3,366 shares to 117,096 shares, valued at $14.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (TDIV) by 11,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,564 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38,983 shares to 31,983 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ) by 5,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Management Co Ma holds 1.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 58,505 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 461 shares. 7,519 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al. Oxbow Advsrs Lc holds 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,403 shares. First Personal Fincl invested in 0.22% or 404 shares. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 177 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer owns 428 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability invested in 290 shares. Scholtz & Ltd reported 4,413 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 8,058 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 4.31 million shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio has 2.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First National Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 1.27% or 1,106 shares. Zevenbergen Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 6.52% or 105,079 shares.