Willingdon Wealth Management Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $6.29 Million; Ejf Capital Has Cut Position in Keycorp New (KEY) by $544,340 as Stock Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 47,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 264,903 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.49 million, up from 217,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 32,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 355,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, down from 387,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 7.08 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hanson Mcclain owns 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has 10,933 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 33,615 shares. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 258,753 are owned by Meritage Portfolio Mgmt. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 1,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Co has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 4,980 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 262,740 shares in its portfolio. 304 are owned by Transamerica Finance. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc reported 1.71M shares. Kistler accumulated 4,476 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Credit Agricole S A owns 52,025 shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “KeyBank eyes Bostonâ€™s small businesses, personal wealth – Boston Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keysight Technologies to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity at European Microwave Week 2019 – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is This the Key to Unlocking Residential Solar Growth? – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 9.44 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 30,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Bancorp Mont Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dana Invest Advsrs holds 358,211 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duncker Streett has 1.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,537 shares. Saturna Capital holds 2.32% or 590,143 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 83,033 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bamco New York invested in 0.12% or 227,447 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 131,466 shares. Seizert Capital Partners has 2.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Management invested in 0.03% or 605 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,308 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 3.30M shares. Cumberland Advisors Incorporated owns 29,825 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Miller Invest Lp has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).