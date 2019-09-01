Willingdon Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $1.03 Million as Stock Rose; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Windacre Partnership Has Cut Its Holding by $86.88 Million as Stock Price Declined

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45 million, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 478,484 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,995 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 4,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 404,822 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “AT&T and CBS make peace as Nexstar conflict drags on – Dallas Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media +3% as Stephens’ new best idea – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Motley Incorporated owns 19,357 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 217,824 shares. United Advisers, a California-based fund reported 7,346 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa accumulated 2,896 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life invested in 7,423 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Advisors Lp owns 59,804 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Interest Gp Inc, New York-based fund reported 28,561 shares. 12Th Street Asset Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.67% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Raymond James And stated it has 10,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 0.74% or 16,391 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp holds 0% or 70 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Regions Corp reported 3,024 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Inv Gru Lp has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 19 were accumulated by Ironwood Ltd Liability. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,151 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 1,779 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 3,918 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life, Japan-based fund reported 2,060 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc stated it has 7,395 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kbc Gru Nv owns 13,748 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Trust Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 8,997 are owned by Toth Financial Advisory Corp. 43,542 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,808 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma stated it has 18,209 shares.