Willingdon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding; Gladstone Land (LAND)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 99.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 27,506 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 29 shares with $2,000 value, down from 27,535 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $40.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 2.72 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 34 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 26 decreased and sold stock positions in Gladstone Land Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.12 million shares, down from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gladstone Land Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 24 New Position: 10.

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands has $6800 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.33’s average target is 15.13% above currents $52.4 stock price. Las Vegas Sands had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20.

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 54,675 shares to 89,179 valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 34,753 shares and now owns 35,131 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 7,866 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.04% or 82,441 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Group has 0.08% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 784,370 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 7,886 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 27,395 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,481 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cap Va reported 2.91% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 30,674 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 4.21 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 75 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Llc reported 800,975 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 45,617 shares.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Las Vegas Sands -7% after Macau results fall short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Reasons Las Vegas Sands Holds a Losing Hand – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nomura expects Macau growth to restart – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Big Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 16.79 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gladstone Land Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LAND) 2.3% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gladstone Land Acquires Land and Facilities in South Florida – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gladstone Land Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Land This Bargain Energy Stock 12.3% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Director Fowler Did – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 84,205 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) has declined 1.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation for 477,188 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 123,850 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.37% invested in the company for 343,040 shares. The California-based Diligent Investors Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Pecaut & Co., a Iowa-based fund reported 9,365 shares.

Gladstone Land Corporation, an externally-managed agricultural real estate investment trust, owns and leases farmland for independent and corporate farming activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $242.23 million. The firm also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. It has a 65.39 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, it owned 71 farms covering an area of 61,048 acres in 8 states in the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.20 million activity.