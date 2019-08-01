Willingdon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Asml Holding N V (ASML) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; 1607 Capital Partners Has Increased Stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO)

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 99.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 17,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 17,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $229.38. About 395,231 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 86.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 52,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 25,326 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty All (ASG) by 213,458 shares to 165,854 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE) by 53,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,873 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Dragon Fd Inc (TDF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). City Of London Invest Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 1607 Limited Liability Corporation reported 113,700 shares stake. Capital Advisors Lc owns 195,548 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Lincoln National stated it has 107,999 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Inc accumulated 13,300 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Robinson Cap Mngmt Lc invested 1.84% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Rivernorth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.18 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Twin Focus Lc owns 31,294 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 60,606 are owned by Hl Fincl Serv Lc. Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54,675 shares to 89,179 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $683.37 million for 35.84 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.