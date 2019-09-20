Willingdon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $533,082; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Upped by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $175.93. About 2.60M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 86,473 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.12 million, down from 89,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 11.51M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com)

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 82,001 shares. Mendel Money has invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 5.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clean Yield owns 37,061 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Fin Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menlo Advsrs Limited Liability reported 23,403 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Diversified has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sky Group Lc invested in 0.29% or 4,247 shares. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ca owns 55,610 shares. Notis stated it has 34,127 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 2.79% or 286,440 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited has 2.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 71,770 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc reported 2.17% stake.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47,314 shares to 264,903 shares, valued at $35.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

