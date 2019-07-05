Willingdon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Asml Holding N V (ASML) Position; Autonation (AN)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Autonation Inc (AN) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 83 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 89 cut down and sold their stock positions in Autonation Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 56.09 million shares, down from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Autonation Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 66 Increased: 57 New Position: 26.

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Asml Holding N V (ASML) stake by 99.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 17,364 shares as Asml Holding N V (ASML)’s stock rose 10.05%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 100 shares with $19,000 value, down from 17,464 last quarter. Asml Holding N V now has $88.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $208.13. About 175,388 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 90,106 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (AN) has declined 16.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales

Rbs Partners L.P. holds 51.94% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. for 3.61 million shares. Arlington Value Capital Llc owns 3.43 million shares or 8.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Force Capital Management Llc has 3.94% invested in the company for 47,207 shares. The Colorado-based Bruni J V & Co Co has invested 2.35% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 890,152 shares.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It has a 9.67 P/E ratio. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance services, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 7.02% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.14 per share. AN’s profit will be $94.55M for 9.92 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.95% EPS growth.

