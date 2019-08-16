Willingdon Wealth Management Has Raised Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Sentiment Is 1.17

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 8.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired 1,868 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 23,566 shares with $4.13M value, up from 21,698 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.09B valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $198.76. About 284,570 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 117 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 100 cut down and sold holdings in Renaissancere Holdings LTD. The funds in our database now own: 40.99 million shares, down from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Renaissancere Holdings LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 82 Increased: 92 New Position: 25.

The stock increased 0.96% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $189.65. About 63,900 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.38 billion. The firm operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty divisions. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 EPS, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.56M for 17.37 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd holds 100% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for 1.74 million shares. Abrams Bison Investments Llc owns 625,657 shares or 9.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Management Llc has 6.32% invested in the company for 18,373 shares. The New York-based Lagoda Investment Management L.P. has invested 6.27% in the stock. Arga Investment Management Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 212,241 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 8,000 shares to 20 valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 18,580 shares and now owns 646 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $162 lowest target. $214.50’s average target is 7.92% above currents $198.76 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Thursday, February 21 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of STZ in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion holds 2.03 million shares or 4.15% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Group Inc invested in 0.04% or 242,925 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.11% or 2,900 shares. The Indiana-based Invest Advisors has invested 1.32% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 3,186 shares. At Retail Bank accumulated 0.33% or 15,602 shares. Moreover, Palisade Cap Limited Liability Corp Nj has 0.2% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 35,797 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.08% or 1.61M shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc owns 10,035 shares. 13,573 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt. South State Corporation holds 0% or 100 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.99% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 8,500 shares. Private Tru Co Na invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 5,634 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.