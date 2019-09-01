Willingdon Wealth Management Has Raised Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; Shorts at Quidel (QDEL) Lowered By 35.15%

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) had a decrease of 35.15% in short interest. QDEL’s SI was 2.14 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.15% from 3.30 million shares previously. With 180,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s short sellers to cover QDEL’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 239,746 shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 121.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired 63,639 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 115,858 shares with $5.43M value, up from 52,219 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $235.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 36.96 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Quidel (QDEL) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quidel up 8% as Beckman appeal starts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quidel (QDEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quidel Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quidel has $77 highest and $74 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 20.03% above currents $62.9 stock price. Quidel had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, March 18. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Quidel Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc holds 3,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Com reported 544,000 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Co has 27,647 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Arrowmark Colorado Llc accumulated 1.14M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,005 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 57,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 52,345 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks has 98,895 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.47% or 54,675 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 860,895 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Ami Asset holds 1% or 206,434 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies reported 1,400 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Ishares Tr stake by 9,764 shares to 4,988 valued at $189,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 18,423 shares and now owns 160 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,288 were accumulated by Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh. Korea Investment holds 0.6% or 2.84 million shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 192,226 shares. Tower Limited (Trc) reported 87,819 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Corp has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,800 shares. The Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cap Counsel Limited Liability Corp New York reported 171,391 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Interocean Lc has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 32,799 shares. Kessler Ltd holds 0.07% or 1,557 shares in its portfolio. Provise Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 150,715 shares. Notis owns 8,500 shares. 16,423 were accumulated by Madison Invest. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 10,832 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company holds 8,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Essex Ser reported 19,143 shares.