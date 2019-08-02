Willingdon Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Metlife (MET) Position as Stock Rose; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) as Shares Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 55,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1,103 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47,000, down from 56,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 5.68M shares traded or 25.86% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET)

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 43,200 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 47,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $244.7. About 428,324 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – CAPEX FOR 2018 OF AROUND £30M; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA SAYS AS OF MARCH 25, TOTAL REMAINING AUTHORIZED AMOUNT FOR SHARE REPURCHASES WAS ABOUT $648.9 MLN; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 29.70 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

