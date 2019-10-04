Willingdon Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake; Spartan Motors Has 1.12 Sentiment

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 81.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired 11,400 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 25,472 shares with $2.57 million value, up from 14,072 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $82.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 4.45 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found

Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 47 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 42 decreased and sold their equity positions in Spartan Motors Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 22.39 million shares, down from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Spartan Motors Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 29 Increased: 30 New Position: 17.

Analysts await Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 52.94% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.17 per share. SPAR’s profit will be $9.18 million for 13.22 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Spartan Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.33% EPS growth.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. for 1.27 million shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 471,211 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 508,293 shares. The New York-based Trellus Management Company Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 635,838 shares.

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and custom vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $485.67 million. It operates through three divisions: Emergency Response Vehicles, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 40.44 P/E ratio. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment offers emergency response chassis and vehicles, and aerial ladder components, as well as aftermarket repair parts and accessories under the Spartan ERV brand name.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 118,908 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR) has declined 17.10% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Four-Year Contract with Government Procurement Agency, National Joint Powers Alliance; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Backs 2018 Rev $790.0M-$815.0M; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 EPS and Adjusted EPS Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.58 – $0.64; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR C$0.05, EST. EPS C$0.06 (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 Spartan Motors To Display Premiere Pumper Innovations On Emergency Response Vehicles At Firehouse World

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 6.3% Return On Equity, Is Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Utilimaster Displays Highly Specialized Utility Service Walk-In Van Designs at ICUEE – PRNewswire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spartan Motors CFO steps down – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spartan Motors’ Dedication To First Responder Safety Was On Display At The 40th Annual Michigan Firemen’s Memorial Festival – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Spdr Series Trust (XBI) stake by 4,805 shares to 20 valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 155,374 shares and now owns 510 shares. Ishares Tr (IHI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 17,615 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Transamerica Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 151 shares. Cim Mangement Inc has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mcrae Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 103,880 shares. Bamco New York reported 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 124,312 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd holds 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 4,040 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.57% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.98 million shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 21,727 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Fiera accumulated 0.49% or 1.29 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hourglass Capital Llc invested in 0.13% or 4,485 shares. Osborne Prtn Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 63,844 shares. Brookmont holds 5,269 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.63’s average target is 15.29% above currents $106.37 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22. Citigroup maintained the shares of LOW in report on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 16 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, September 16. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $12900 target.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why We Sold Lowe’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pershing Square Holdings – Lowe’s Companies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Home Depot Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.