Willingdon Wealth Management Has Increased Its Fedex (FDX) Holding; Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.43’s average target is 7.38% above currents $65.59 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. Raymond James maintained the shares of MMP in report on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Ladenburg. Credit Suisse maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. See Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $63.0000 New Target: $66.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Johnson Rice Rating: Accumulate New Target: $71.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $72 Maintain

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 86.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired 9,160 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 19,754 shares with $3.58M value, up from 10,594 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $39.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $153.17. About 80,709 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.59. About 58,338 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider Joung Chansoo bought $336,414.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Da Davidson Company has 0.05% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 44,699 shares. Avalon Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sigma Planning has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 12,201 shares. 41,000 are owned by Cohen Mngmt. North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pittenger Anderson invested in 225 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 89,947 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Morgan Stanley invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Hl Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5,364 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 556 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Pcl has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 18,311 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 0% or 5,707 shares.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.98 billion. The firm operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage divisions. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,769 are owned by Regent Invest Lc. Com Bank & Trust owns 20,315 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 246,145 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv invested in 10,868 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 349,699 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc reported 17,300 shares. Prudential Plc owns 87,175 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. National Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 5,621 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp owns 1,777 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na stated it has 2,936 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 4,163 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 113,795 shares. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 210,605 shares. Interocean Cap Lc accumulated 148,510 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 1.99 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C also bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) stake by 17,364 shares to 100 valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fidelity (FNCL) stake by 9,118 shares and now owns 11,149 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was reduced too.