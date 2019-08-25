Willingdon Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (Prn) (CCI) by $2.06 Million as Market Value Rose; Zillow Group Cl A (Z) Shareholder Hartline Investment Has Lifted Its Position by $1.28 Million as Shares Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) (CCI) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 16,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 46,189 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 62,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Cl A (Z) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 37,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The institutional investor held 166,333 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, up from 128,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 1.13 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zillow Group to Attend Citi’s 2019 Global TMT West Conference – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Zillow Group Stock Soared 28% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Big Reasons Zillow Stock Could Rise – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2018. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Zillow Group Stock Dropped 17% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurst’s Toughest Test – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 115,050 shares stake. Reaves W H And invested in 516,188 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 104,349 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.14% or 10,737 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cbre Clarion Lc holds 264,418 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability holds 2.35% or 831,111 shares. Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership stated it has 40,005 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Prns Gp Ltd has 520,194 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability reported 19,181 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Ins Company has 0.59% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 391,624 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.02% stake. Carroll Associates accumulated 0.02% or 1,793 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3.73 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 77,190 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,864 shares to 6,210 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,122 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.