Willingdon Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Carnival (CCL) Holding by $1.22 Million; Pdt Partners Cut Its Stake in Ehealth (EHTH) as Stock Rose

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 21,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 31,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.56% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.53. About 688,436 shares traded or 42.28% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART)

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 23,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 193 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 24,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 1.39M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Invest Ser Incorporated Wi owns 14,692 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 10,141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 14,002 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 1.00M shares. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Par Cap Mngmt has 0.61% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 531,142 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 40,741 shares. 16,141 were accumulated by Amer Group Inc Inc. Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,208 shares. Shell Asset Management Communications owns 3,728 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. White Pine Capital Ltd Company has invested 1.46% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Hwg Limited Partnership holds 1.18% or 18,966 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N V by 58,227 shares to 62,882 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 11,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $210,095 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.79B for 4.36 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,864 shares to 6,210 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 35,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.