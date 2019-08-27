Willingdon Wealth Management Has Decreased Asml Holding N V (ASML) Position by $3.30 Million; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Share Value Declined, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Position

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 84,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 439,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 355,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 1.32 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 99.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 17,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 17,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $214.15. About 313,723 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $671.53M for 33.46 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

