Willingdon Wealth Management Has Cut Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake as Stock Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Summit Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $345,514

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 18,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 18,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,410 shares to 45,682 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, PCG, GOSS – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVDA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia: Warming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Is Supposed to Be Hot, But Itâ€™s Leaving Investors Cold – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,710 are held by Hedeker Wealth. Cwm Llc owns 4,544 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Regal Inv Advsr Llc holds 0.17% or 4,537 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt reported 4,924 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass National Bank Inc has 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 18,536 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department reported 1,126 shares. Carroll Inc holds 3,179 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.34% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Primecap Management Ca reported 4.54M shares. Horseman Capital Ltd owns 18,100 shares. Baltimore owns 14,342 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $720.94M for 36.31 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey & Gibb Assocs, a Virginia-based fund reported 709 shares. Essex Mgmt Co Ltd Co reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 835 shares. Leavell Inv Management has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Verity Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.47% or 230 shares. 5,067 are owned by Edgestream Prtnrs Lp. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 920 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers has 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 911 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc reported 1.52% stake. Kj Harrison & Prtn Incorporated owns 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,175 shares. 755 were reported by Fcg Advsr Ltd. Cape Ann Bancorp owns 163 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Cap Mgmt Company has invested 4.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bainco Investors reported 9,433 shares stake.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphabet Stock: GOOGL and the Antitrust Police – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.