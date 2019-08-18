Willingdon Wealth Management Has Cut Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $734,739; Iowa State Bank Lowered Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Declined

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 13,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 28,122 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 41,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.55M shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Management accumulated 53,813 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 34,594 shares. Old West Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Metropolitan Life Company New York accumulated 39,633 shares. 194,666 were reported by Middleton & Inc Ma. Iowa-based Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sunbelt Secs invested in 39,148 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Lc invested in 35,086 shares. 64,479 were accumulated by Hourglass Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has 0.92% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16.77M shares. Wellington Shields & Company Ltd Llc accumulated 53,421 shares or 1.61% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.02% or 2.15M shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,921 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% or 14,907 shares in its portfolio. 15,830 are owned by Botty Invsts Ltd Co.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,160 shares to 19,754 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.