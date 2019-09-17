Willingdon Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $535,392; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Cut Position in Whirlpool (WHR) by $9.86 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 69,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 230,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.86M, down from 300,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $148.13. About 128,419 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 30,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 935,899 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.17 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 49,200 shares. Ims Mngmt stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Element Mgmt Llc reported 24,937 shares. Community Service Group Inc Ltd Liability Co invested 3.43% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). American Intl Grp Inc Inc stated it has 2.78 million shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,372 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 13,241 shares. Hodges Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 40,428 are held by Martin And Tn. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 1,752 shares. Enterprise Corporation holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile owns 2,938 shares.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.21M for 9.59 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

