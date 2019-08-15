Willingdon Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $3.50 Million as Stock Price Declined; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holder Kestrel Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 69.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 59,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 144,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, up from 85,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 6.33 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 89,112 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 11,518 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 2.20M shares. Cahill Financial has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Benin Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,432 shares. 11,668 are owned by Howland Capital Management Ltd Company. Thomas White Intll accumulated 0.23% or 21,133 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters invested in 30,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru reported 0.02% stake. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.66% or 946,936 shares in its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.63% or 27,694 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.79% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Srb stated it has 12,843 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 353,421 shares. 921,560 are owned by Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18,106 shares to 15 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) (NYSE:CCI) by 16,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,189 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FNCL).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 29, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.