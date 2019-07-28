Willingdon Wealth Management Has Boosted By $1.41 Million Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Decreased Its British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Stake

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) stake by 16.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 23,636 shares as British Amern Tob Plc (BTI)’s stock rose 4.16%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 120,546 shares with $5.03 million value, down from 144,182 last quarter. British Amern Tob Plc now has $85.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 2.42M shares traded or 46.54% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking

Willingdon Wealth Management increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 141.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired 12,702 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 21,702 shares with $2.43M value, up from 9,000 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $103.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.53 million shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 92,732 shares to 2.89M valued at $372.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 26,617 shares and now owns 3.22M shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 17,841 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Management LP reported 1,842 shares stake. 2.47M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Private Na reported 5,261 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 39,416 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp owns 3,021 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 166,668 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Hl Svcs Limited reported 40,003 shares. Cordasco Fin holds 0.02% or 159 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 71,050 shares. Hightower Advisors holds 0.64% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 860,455 shares. Camarda Advsr Lc has 3,200 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Payden Rygel, a California-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Moreover, Wade G W And has 1.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boys Arnold And accumulated 5,828 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,579 shares to 29,195 valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 6,591 shares and now owns 17 shares. Fidelity (FTEC) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M.