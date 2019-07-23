Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased Nvidia (NVDA) Position By $3.62 Million; Last Week Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) Analysts

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 99.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 18,106 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 15 shares with $3,000 value, down from 18,121 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $106.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.69. About 8.64M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Among 6 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Benefitfocus had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The stock of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Guggenheim. Goldman Sachs maintained Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) on Friday, February 1 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) rating on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $60 target. Wedbush maintained Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. See Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan 32.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $60 Initiates Coverage On

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) stake by 7,122 shares to 10,122 valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 199,289 shares and now owns 217,589 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 51 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $210 target. On Tuesday, January 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Needham to “Underperform”. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, June 24. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Cascend to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, March 20. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, February 11 by Bernstein. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Free Cash Flow Is the Key to Whether or Not Nvidia Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA’s De Facto Price Cut Sets Up a Battle With AMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 50.20 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,554 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 88 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0.01% or 15,095 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd holds 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 90,267 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 8,190 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1,332 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nine Masts Cap reported 3,861 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 5,693 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,365 shares. Meridian Management stated it has 13,746 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,095 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Uss Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.65% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 286,272 shares. Arcadia Corporation Mi has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Benefitfocus, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office has invested 0.04% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Pdt Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,561 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 84,400 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 127,314 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 0.23% or 425,833 shares. Gagnon Secs holds 24,701 shares. Element Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 8,109 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 31,787 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 38 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% or 152,561 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford & holds 0.05% or 863,179 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Castleark Mgmt Limited has invested 0.47% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 154,108 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 5.76% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q REV. $62.4M, EST. $58.5M; 21/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 79c-Adj Loss/Shr 54c; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.54 TO $0.79; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance Costs to Employees; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.65, REV VIEW $254.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 14/03/2018 Benefitfocus 4Q Loss/Shr 22c

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Benefitfocus Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Record for NASDAQ as Rate Cut Seems Likely – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Benefitfocus (BNFT) Announces Board Member Stephen Swad as CFO – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $856.69 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $152.33 million activity. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC also sold $152.33M worth of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) shares.