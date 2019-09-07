Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.11 Million as Shares Declined; Congress Asset Management Company Boosted Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 13,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 69,453 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 83,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 64,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 534,269 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.37M, up from 469,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $126.46. About 324,357 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Bioworld.com which released: “Harmony wins FDA approval for narcolepsy drug Wakix – BioWorld Online” on August 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Other Biotech Stocks With Recent Golden Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Q1 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JAZZ vs. PCRX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

