Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $3.68 Million; Shares Declined; Premier Asset Managment Increased Its Western Un Co (WU) Holding by $628,200

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 78,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 13,944 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $665,000, down from 92,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77 million shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 56.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 17,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 30,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,820 shares to 20,985 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,239 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advsr holds 0.02% or 13,571 shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset Limited reported 193,000 shares. 451,403 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Com. Bb&T invested in 124,554 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 151,806 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,763 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Webster National Bank & Trust N A reported 200 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.01% or 284,527 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 31,536 shares. Schulhoff And Communications invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Ajo LP has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 14,788 shares. Franklin holds 0% or 145,559 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 39.19M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Western Union Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Western Union Company (WU) CEO Hikmet Ersek on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,465 are owned by Mcmillion Cap Management Incorporated. Palladium Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 51,680 shares. Colony Gp Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,816 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 3.83M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Amp Investors has 906,054 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Logan Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 1.47M were accumulated by Davenport & Lc. 108,909 were accumulated by Ww Asset Management. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baupost Gru Ltd Liability Corporation Ma holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4.00M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 41,756 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 534,801 shares. 5,520 are owned by Guardian Cap L P. Intact Invest Management invested in 0.09% or 54,500 shares. Knott David M holds 0.1% or 5,428 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Value Investors Pick Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pharma Stock Roundup: GSK, BMY Q2 Earnings, FDA Nod to LLY’s Hypoglycemia Treatment – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 6,172 shares to 20,195 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.