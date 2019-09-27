Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased Intel (INTC) Position as Stock Declined; At&T (T) Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lifted Position

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 314.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 36,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,461 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 10.44M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 38,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 31,983 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 70,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 5.82M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.48B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 306 shares to 6,516 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $851.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,392 shares to 725,761 shares, valued at $50.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,286 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.