Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased Holding in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by $3.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Upped by $616,458 Its Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 99.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 17,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 17,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $221.14. About 245,150 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 1,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,893 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $362.97. About 2.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 18,089 shares to 299 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,778 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 12,702 shares to 21,702 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 199,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $672.23M for 34.55 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.