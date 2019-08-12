Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.11 Million; Stock Declined; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lowered Stake

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 111,417 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 135,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 218,858 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 13,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 69,453 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 83,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.51. About 7.90 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,405 shares to 6,995 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 231,870 shares to 319,581 shares, valued at $15.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $230.87 million activity. $87.18 million worth of stock was sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP on Tuesday, March 5. MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC also sold $14.54 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares.

