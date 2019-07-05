Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased Carnival (CCL) Stake by $1.22 Million as Share Value Declined; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Boosted Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Position by $613,210; Market Valuation Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 23,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 24,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 2.52M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL)

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.65 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,076 shares to 45,452 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 42,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,485 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Intl Sel Fiv Etf (IDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.06% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Whittier Tru Co accumulated 12,717 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arbor Inv Limited Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,166 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Comm Ca, California-based fund reported 30,147 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Chemical Bancshares owns 13,116 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 5,793 are owned by North Star Inv Mgmt. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.50M shares stake. Oarsman has invested 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fayez Sarofim has 24,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stevens Lp owns 278,910 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Company has 330 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.06% or 246,276 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assoc holds 2.22% or 162,667 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.05% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Franklin reported 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Texas-based Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Company reported 1.96% stake. Shelton Mgmt owns 298 shares. 28,456 were reported by Shell Asset Management Company. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc invested in 0.05% or 216,461 shares. Sib Limited accumulated 55,316 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh invested in 1.03% or 1.82 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.03% or 100,189 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Brown Advisory owns 20,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Central Bancorporation And Tru invested in 0% or 150 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,091 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.25% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $513,497 activity. KRUSE STEIN sold $364,082 worth of stock. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,410 shares to 45,682 shares, valued at $13.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.83B for 4.56 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.