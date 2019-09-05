Willingdon Wealth Management Cut Carnival (CCL) Holding By $1.22 Million; Shorts at IP GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (IPZYF) Raised By 1.48%

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 99.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 23,903 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 193 shares with $10,000 value, down from 24,096 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $31.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 3.18M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon

IP GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) had an increase of 1.48% in short interest. IPZYF’s SI was 2.09 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.48% from 2.06M shares previously. It closed at $0.731 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The company has market cap of $622.02 million. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Another recent and important IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “IP Group: Playing The DIY Valuation Game – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2017.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was made by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Llp has 4,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 339,756 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0% or 92,977 shares. James Inv Research accumulated 0.04% or 11,579 shares. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 79,450 are held by Fjarde Ap. Td Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 241 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 86,985 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 77,314 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest holds 7,200 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Corp reported 2.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Raymond James Advisors Inc holds 1.32M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 8,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival Corp has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 28.55% above currents $43.89 stock price. Carnival Corp had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $48 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Berenberg. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.