Willingdon Wealth Management Cut By $1.11 Million Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Shorts Raised By 6.98%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) had an increase of 6.98% in short interest. KALA’s SI was 1.76M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.98% from 1.64 million shares previously. With 183,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s short sellers to cover KALA’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.55% or $0.2425 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1275. About 319,815 shares traded or 20.43% up from the average. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has declined 51.96% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KALA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALA); 26/03/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 26/03/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – KALA PHARMACEUTICALS APPOINTS ERIC TRACHTENBERG AS GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY; 21/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Neste: Neste Corporation – Managers’ Transactions, Mäki-Kala; 03/04/2018 – KALA PHARMACEUTICALS NAMES ERIC TRACHTENBERG AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 12/03/2018 – REG-Neste Corporation – Nofication of Managers’ Transactions, Mäki-Kala; 09/04/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/03/2018 – KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR INVELTYS IS AUGUST 24, 2018

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 16.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 13,864 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 69,453 shares with $5.61 million value, down from 83,317 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $285.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 4.66 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 63,639 shares to 115,858 valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 54,675 shares and now owns 89,179 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 29.85% above currents $67.46 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8300 target in Friday, July 12 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kala Pharmaceuticals has $15 highest and $1200 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is 227.07% above currents $4.1275 stock price. Kala Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1200 target in Wednesday, August 7 report.