Willingdon Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST); Presima Has Cut Its Position in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) as Stock Price Rose

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.26M, down from 477,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $211.29. About 391,468 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,101 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 19,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 1.33M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 188,686 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap holds 0.13% or 3,361 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd holds 1,489 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Co holds 0.01% or 3,588 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 224,530 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.06% or 644 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability accumulated 10,558 shares. Campbell And Adviser Lc reported 3,783 shares stake. 1.47 million are owned by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.24% or 5.86M shares. World Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 10,143 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 330 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,060 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.02 million for 22.87 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

