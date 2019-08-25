Willingdon Wealth Management Boosted Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Noesis Capital Mangement Boosted Its Kimberly (KMB) Holding by $12.41 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 69.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 59,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 144,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, up from 85,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2,587 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.00M, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.39 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF partner to help 2 million babies and young children in Latin America and the Caribbean – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested in 80,912 shares. New York-based Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.18% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cambridge Advisors has 2,805 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. S&Co Incorporated stated it has 27,817 shares. 793,110 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 1.90 million are owned by Victory Cap Mgmt. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc, a -based fund reported 22,372 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 1,856 shares. Cullinan Associates reported 2,300 shares. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Trust Ser stated it has 0.44% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Btr Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 5,446 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management reported 0.03% stake. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.17% stake. Everence Cap has invested 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Wesbanco Bankshares reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 1,160 shares to 62,988 shares, valued at $12.44B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,114 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 55,034 shares to 1,103 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) (NYSE:MPC) by 19,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,575 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.