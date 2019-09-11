Willingdon Wealth Management Boosted Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake; Dorman Products (DORM) Shorts Raised By 1.95%

Willingdon Wealth Management increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 1565.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired 3,131 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Willingdon Wealth Management holds 3,331 shares with $532,000 value, up from 200 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $72.18B valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $160.93. About 1.58 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table)

Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) had an increase of 1.95% in short interest. DORM’s SI was 2.63 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.95% from 2.58M shares previously. With 160,500 avg volume, 16 days are for Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM)’s short sellers to cover DORM’s short positions. The SI to Dorman Products Inc’s float is 9.72%. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $82.52. About 178,511 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. It has a 23.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold Dorman Products, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 15,505 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 8,309 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.62% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Barclays Public accumulated 19,381 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 7,385 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Mufg Americas accumulated 161 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl owns 262,362 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc owns 175 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Atlanta Cap L L C invested 0.27% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Epoch Inv Partners Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Ls Inv Advisors owns 1,901 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 7.62% above currents $160.93 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 457,432 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.28% or 18,900 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 59 shares. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 2.18 million shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited invested in 0.11% or 95,370 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability invested in 27,417 shares or 0.57% of the stock. The Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reliant Ltd Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,000 shares. S&Co holds 4.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 230,647 shares. Athena Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 2,681 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

