Willingdon Wealth Management Boosted Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Share Value Rose; As Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Market Value Declined, First Light Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $6.48 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 94.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 32,881 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, up from 34,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 1.23M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 91.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc analyzed 6.48M shares as the company's stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 588,148 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $135.33M market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 288,529 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,675 shares to 28,491 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 197,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

More notable recent Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Hardware for Expanding Research Capabilities – GlobeNewswire" on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "James Green Named President and CEO of Harvard Bioscience – GlobeNewswire" published on July 08, 2019

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $1.19M for 28.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $278,739 activity. Another trade for 39,915 shares valued at $98,830 was bought by Eade Katherine A.. 20,000 shares were bought by Loewald Thomas W, worth $50,524 on Tuesday, August 20. $104,535 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares were bought by LOY BERTRAND.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 20,546 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019