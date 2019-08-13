Williams (WSM) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Nwi Management LP Raised Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Stake by $600,000 as Stock Rose

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.38M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 569,485 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 302,856 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 6,800 shares to 688,500 shares, valued at $34.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 827,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,831 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Systematic Mngmt LP reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Kessler Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Lpl Ltd invested in 0% or 6,157 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Cullinan Associate stated it has 50,300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 14,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 59,999 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advsr Asset has 0.03% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 27,808 shares. 1,544 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt L P. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 9,042 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 49,308 shares. Fmr has 0.03% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4.17M shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 9,156 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0% stake.

