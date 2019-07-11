Williams (WSM) Position Held by Midas Management Corp; Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 18,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.69 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 10.99 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Debt Securities Were $473B at March 31; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Allison Prang: BREAKING: “Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management”; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo and `The Mission Continues’ Nonprofit Deploy Veteran Volunteers; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 1.71 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

