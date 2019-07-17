Williams (WSM) Holder Leuthold Group Trimmed Its Position by $2.72 Million; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Market Valuation Declined, Gratia Capital Has Increased by $1.50 Million Its Position

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 44.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 48,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,999 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 108,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 275,332 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 248,863 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.07% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.11% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 2.40M shares. Gluskin Sheff And Inc has 307,938 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.73% or 90,169 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 159,630 shares. Scotia Cap, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 108,887 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Gam Holding Ag invested in 18,333 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 48,278 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 1,509 were accumulated by First Interstate State Bank. Benjamin F Edwards &, a Missouri-based fund reported 470 shares.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Berry Global Signs the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Berry Joins New Global Alliance to Help End Plastic Waste in the Environment – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Plastics Group (BERY) is Consider a Possible Rival Offer for RPC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 395,107 were reported by Marathon Asset Management Llp. Thomas Story Son Ltd Com has 3.19% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 107,905 shares. Cullinan has 50,300 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advsr invested in 137,246 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 1.67M shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 18,642 shares. Denali Advsr Lc holds 0.06% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 6,900 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 923,537 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 41 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 11,475 shares. Aperio Grp invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.11% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 1.25M shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 101 shares.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 58,017 shares to 181,464 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 159,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 20.92 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bearish Analysts Discuss Williams-Sonoma’s Strong Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma Isn’t Done Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams-Sonoma Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.