Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to pay $0.48 on Nov 29, 2019; Nextera Energy Has 1.23 Sentiment

Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 512 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 416 reduced and sold stock positions in Nextera Energy Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 346.38 million shares, up from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nextera Energy Inc in top ten positions decreased from 42 to 41 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 374 Increased: 412 New Position: 100.

Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) is expected to pay $0.48 on Nov 29, 2019. (NYSE:WSM) shareholders before Oct 24, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Williams-Sonoma Inc’s current price of $65.11 translates into 0.74% yield. Williams-Sonoma Inc’s dividend has Oct 25, 2019 as record date. Sep 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.68M shares traded or 24.00% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 53,485 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 7 shares. B T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management invested 1.15% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 84,925 were reported by Nordea Mgmt. Hm Payson invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 15,300 shares stake. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.86M shares. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 99,240 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Da Davidson And Company reported 3,460 shares. Carroll Inc holds 526 shares. Mcrae Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 141,675 shares. Grace And White Ny owns 118,700 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $7000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $64.67’s average target is -0.68% below currents $65.11 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 12 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29. UBS maintained the shares of WSM in report on Monday, August 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Citigroup.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. holds 100% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. for 145,900 shares. Waterstone Capital Management L.P. owns 23,950 shares or 7.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc has 7.18% invested in the company for 51,348 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. has invested 4.97% in the stock. Reaves W H & Co Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 722,202 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.79 million shares traded or 147.73% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY

