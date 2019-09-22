Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to pay $0.48 on Nov 29, 2019; Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Has 2.12 Sentiment

Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) investors sentiment increased to 2.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.80, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 55 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 26 sold and reduced their stakes in Genmark Diagnostics Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 45.09 million shares, up from 44.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Genmark Diagnostics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 16 Increased: 36 New Position: 19.

Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) is expected to pay $0.48 on Nov 29, 2019. (NYSE:WSM) shareholders before Oct 24, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Williams-Sonoma Inc’s current price of $65.11 translates into 0.74% yield. Williams-Sonoma Inc’s dividend has Oct 25, 2019 as record date. Sep 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.66M shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains

Among 5 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $7000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $64.67’s average target is -0.68% below currents $65.11 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 12 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Thursday, August 29. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $6500 target. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Citigroup. UBS maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Llc owns 0.4% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 9,161 shares. 20,859 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. 13,289 are owned by M&T Bancorp Corporation. Cooke Bieler L P has 0.92% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 806,000 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 380,149 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 20,380 shares. Hm Payson Company has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 148,128 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Phocas Corporation owns 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 106,363 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 3,095 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc stated it has 21,030 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Manatuck Hill Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.46% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 15,000 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Williams-Sonoma, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams-Sonoma: Solid Quality And Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. holds 1.67% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for 248,713 shares. Cadian Capital Management Lp owns 5.64 million shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 190,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 46,543 shares.

More notable recent GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Might Be Better Off With Less Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GenMark Diagnostics Expands Commercial Team Nasdaq:GNMK – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GenMark Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:GNMK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company has market cap of $354.98 million. The firm provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It currently has negative earnings. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test.

Analysts await GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 494,000 shares traded or 42.82% up from the average. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) has risen 3.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16