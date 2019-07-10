Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to pay $0.48 on Aug 30, 2019; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Had 3 Bulls

Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) is expected to pay $0.48 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:WSM) shareholders before Jul 25, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Williams-Sonoma Inc’s current price of $61.97 translates into 0.77% yield. Williams-Sonoma Inc’s dividend has Jul 26, 2019 as record date. Jun 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 2.03 million shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION

Among 13 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 20 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 30 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Oppenheimer. See Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) latest ratings:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.22 billion. It operates through two divisions, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. It currently has negative earnings. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

The stock increased 2.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 11.43M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI(R) in the United States; 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States; 03/05/2018 – SCHULTZ SAYS THERE ARE NO M&A PLANS FOR TEVA RIGHT NOW; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $49 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WSM in report on Monday, March 18 with “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 261,702 shares. Fmr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Denali Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 246,805 shares. Gw Henssler Associate accumulated 7,106 shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt owns 137,325 shares. Midas Mngmt holds 1.33% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 55,500 shares. Bartlett And Lc has 289 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 1.25M shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,187 shares. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,326 shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 31,848 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 416,207 shares. Schwartz Counsel owns 100,000 shares.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 14.78 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.