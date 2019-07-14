Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to pay $0.48 on Aug 30, 2019; Global Med Technologies (GLOB)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) is expected to pay $0.48 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:WSM) shareholders before Jul 25, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Williams-Sonoma Inc’s current price of $65.44 translates into 0.73% yield. Williams-Sonoma Inc’s dividend has Jul 26, 2019 as record date. Jun 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 1.47M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018

Global Med Technologies Inc (GLOB) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 69 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 58 sold and decreased their equity positions in Global Med Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 25.82 million shares, down from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Global Med Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 52 Increased: 35 New Position: 34.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $107.77. About 284,313 shares traded. Globant S.A. (GLOB) has risen 64.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94 million for 65.71 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. It has a 74.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $60 highest and $42 lowest target. $53.13’s average target is -18.81% below currents $65.44 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 21. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 15.61 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

