Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to pay $0.48 on Aug 30, 2019; DORMAKABA HOLDING LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (DRRKF) Shorts Down By 2.07%

Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) is expected to pay $0.48 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:WSM) shareholders before Jul 25, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Williams-Sonoma Inc’s current price of $64.43 translates into 0.74% yield. Williams-Sonoma Inc’s dividend has Jul 26, 2019 as record date. Jun 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 544,250 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.06 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 15.37 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Monday, March 18. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 23. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse.