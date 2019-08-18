Williams Sonoma (WSM) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Trimmed Position; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.21 Million

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 1.05M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Wrong Place, Wrong Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 8,478 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation accumulated 207,600 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Headinvest Lc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,513 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited has invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,556 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Co. Fca Corporation Tx has invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dearborn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 217,231 shares or 2.75% of the stock. California-based West Coast Finance Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Windsor Capital Limited Liability Company holds 8,388 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass Inc invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 2,610 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,760 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.55% or 27,634 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 44,385 shares or 3.75% of all its holdings. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 1.91M shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Com accumulated 0.11% or 7,035 shares. 2.60 million were accumulated by State Street Corp. 20,830 are owned by Oberweis Asset. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 11,475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 8,616 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Private Advisor Gru Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4,527 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 8,900 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 49,308 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 14,121 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 15,207 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Schnieders Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Credit Agricole S A invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For March 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Turns Bearish On Williams-Sonoma, Expects Pressures To Intensity – Benzinga” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bearish Analysts Discuss Williams-Sonoma’s Strong Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Activist Investors Save Bed Bath & Beyond? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 29, 2019.