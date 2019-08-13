Williams Sonoma (WSM) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined While Sands Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $95.69 Million

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 133,176 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 268,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81B, down from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $314.64. About 1.43 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 74.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for NFLX – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Third Point a buyer of Netflix shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Encourages Netflix Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gru holds 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 2,120 shares. Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cannell Peter B & Company stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,005 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 665 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 75 shares. Clough Prtnrs Lp has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oak Associates Oh invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). M&R Inc has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,030 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc reported 24,169 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,746 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.68% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, August 8.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR) by 87,765 shares to 457,655 shares, valued at $74.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.67M shares. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership holds 142,386 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 32,064 shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,616 shares. Hartford Fin Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 300 shares. Grace And White New York holds 1.58% or 118,700 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company has 901,310 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Argent Management Lc reported 885,056 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 810 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 11,475 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc reported 0.13% stake. Cipher Cap LP reported 0.16% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Hs Mngmt Lc owns 2.77 million shares or 5.26% of their US portfolio. Reik Commerce Ltd Llc reported 174,363 shares.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Black Hills Corporation (BKH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Williams-Sonoma Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For March 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares to 26,110 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).