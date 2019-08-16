Williams Sonoma (WSM) Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Trimmed Its Position; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose, Glovista Investments Boosted by $340,000 Its Stake

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 3.32M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 80.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 3,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 17,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.89. About 1.42M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 10,054 shares. 891 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,657 shares. Fiera Cap Corp has invested 1.41% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has invested 1.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa accumulated 2.80M shares or 3.68% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Savings Bank holds 13,185 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 5,094 are held by Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Corporation. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hartford Inv holds 116,666 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department has 17,220 shares. Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.62% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 130,452 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,322 shares to 237,959 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 164,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,675 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 18.94 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 9,042 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp invested in 7,035 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Llc holds 6,157 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.03% or 18,642 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Company invested in 0% or 95 shares. New York-based Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). The New Jersey-based Advisors Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.73% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 19,524 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd holds 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 10,616 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 173,598 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt invested in 9,044 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va holds 73,015 shares. Strategic Fin Services invested in 53,705 shares or 0.42% of the stock.